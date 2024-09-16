FACT CHECK: No, ABC News Did Not Put Out Memo Telling Moderators To Fact Check Trump, Not Harris, At Debate

Anna Mock | Fact Check Reporter

A post shared on X allegedly shows a “leaked ABC debate memo” urging ABC News moderators to question and fact check former President Donald Trump but not Vice President Kamala Harris during the most recent presidential debate.

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. It originates from a satirical account.

Fact Check: 

Trump made a post saying that he will not be doing a third debate with Harris, believing he was the “victor” of the previous debate, according to The Guardian. The senior advisor for the Harris campaign responded to the news with a post that reads, “At long last we discover his spirit animal: The Chicken,” the outlet reported.

An image shows a screenshot of a post from an account titled “News That Matters” that purportedly shows a memo from ABC News stating that Harris should be treated differently because she is “Woman of Color.”

Bearing the company’s logo, the alleged memo reads, “Management reminds you: we are a culturally sensitive newsroom. We want the moderators and staff to recognize the cultural power dynamics in this debate. Donald Trump is a white male. Kamala Harris is a Woman of Color,” the memo reads, then urging staff to treat the debate as a “DEI hire.”

It goes on to say Trump should be “questioned and fact-checked in real time” while Harris should be treated “as a Black female, not Asian-American.” The memo ends with a reminder that “the only way to fight racism is to be racist.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris Capital Gains Tax Rate Proposal Would Only Apply To Those Earning Over $1 Million)

“So @ABC Management. you want a ‘DEI Woman’ to run the United States of America … BUT … you don’t believe she can handle a debate about her philosophy?” the caption reads, in part.

This is not a genuine memo from ABC News, however. The image originates from an X account called News That Matters, which is satirical. The account’s bio reads, in part, “We’re The Foul Mouthed, Bourbon Drinking Satirical Right.” The account also has a pinned post that reads, “REPORT A new study shows that a shocking number of American adults have trouble spelling the word ‘satire,’ let alone recognizing it.”

Check Your Fact has reached out to an ABC News spokesperson for comment.

Anna Mock

Fact Check Reporter

Trending

FACT CHECK: No, ABC News Did Not Put Out Memo Telling Moderators To Fact Check Trump, Not Harris, At Debate
FACT CHECK: Are US Marines Deploying To Springfield, Ohio To Protect Pets?
FACT CHECK: Did Ed Miliband Write That Great British Energy Will Be 'The Envy Of The World'?