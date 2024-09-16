FACT CHECK: Was A Woman Denied Entry Into A Cafe For Wearing A ‘Trump 2024’ T-Shirt?

A video shared on TikTok purports to show a woman being denied entry into a cafe for wearing a “Trump 2024” T-shirt.

Verdict: False

On September 13, Lead Stories reported the claim was false, and the social media user who created the video confirmed to the outlet that it was just a “skit,” not a real incident.

Fact Check:

A man is in custody after he allegedly fired shots at 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump from outside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, according to NBC News. A Secret Service agent spotted a rifle with a scope in the bushes outside Mar-a-Lago, the outlet reported.

The TikTok video purports to show a woman being denied entry into a cafe for wearing a “Trump 2024” T-shirt. In the video, the woman can be seen speaking with the owner of the establishment, who is off-camera. The owner explains the woman’s T-shirt is “a little issue for [her] facility” before asking her not to enter the cafe. Although the woman wearing the “Trump 2024” T-shirt says she is entitled to express her First Amendment right, she eventually complies with the owner’s request to leave. The woman also says she is going to tell other people not to support the owner’s business.

The video bears a label that appears to indicate it was re-posted by the social media user @ttsturgis. In addition, at the video’s 00:52-second mark, a logo that appears to read “The Little Cafe” is visible on the door of the establishment.

The claim is false. Check Your Fact located a Facebook page for The Little Cafe and its logo matches that of the eatery featured in the TikTok video. While the page does not reference the purported incident, a comment shared on a May 2022 post accuses the cafe of being “very racist.” The cafe “didn’t let a Trump supporter in their restaurant,” the comment reads. A second comment tags Trump’s verified Facebook page, urging him to “boycott this cafe.” Despite this call to action, Trump does not appear to have mentioned the claim on his official website or his TRUTH Social account. (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Say He Doesn’t Speak To J.D. Vance?)

Likewise, as of September 16, users receive a “couldn’t find this account” error message when trying to load the account page for @ttsturgis on TikTok. In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. On September 13, Lead Stories reported the claim was false. The outlet contacted the user who originally shared the video, and she confirmed the video was merely a “skit.”

“The video is not real, it was a skit,” the same user said in part. “The Little Cafe has nothing to do with it. It was a silly TikTok and no one’s getting kicked out [of] nowhere,” she added. The social media user also explained the cafe has been “closed permanently” and she removed the video from online.

Check Your Fact has contacted The Little Cafe for comment.