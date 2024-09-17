FACT CHECK: Will The NYPD Require Its Officers To Wear Their Pronouns On Their Uniforms?

A post shared on X allegedly shows a New York Police Department (NYPD) memo stating that all uniformed employees will be required to display pronouns starting in 2025.

TO PANDER & SERVE: NYPD says effective January 1, all members of the department must display their ‘pronouns’ pic.twitter.com/cnez3LKCgd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 13, 2024

Verdict: False

A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed that the memo is not genuine in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

A photo shard on X, formerly known as Twitter, purportedly shows an NYPD memo informing the department that pronouns must be displayed while in uniform. The alleged memo is dated Sept. 12, 2024 and includes the NYPD logo in the top left corner.

The alleged headline reads, “FINEST MESSAGE General Administrative Information.”

“Effeetive (sic) January 1, 2025,” the memo reads. “All uniformed members of the service will be required to affix and display the new pronouns breastbar (sic) while in uniform. Pronouns will reflect member’s peffered (sic) gender as inputted and approved in centralized personnel resource (CPR) system. Members of the service authorized to wear the approved department polo will have pronouns embroidered under name and rank.”

The caption reads, “TO PANDER & SERVE: NYPD says effective January 1, all members of the department must display their ‘pronouns.'” (RELATED: Did The NYPD Impound Trump Force One?)

This memo is not genuine, however. It contains typos throughout such as “efeective” in the beginning, “pefferred” in the middle and “authortity” near the end.

“The post contained false information,” an NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information spokesperson told Check Your Fact via email. “That is not a real communication.”

This is not the first time the Breaking911 account has been responsible for viral misinformation. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim posted by the account that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invested in cannabis companies shortly before President Joe Biden granted pardons for marijuana possession.