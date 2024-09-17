FACT CHECK: Was British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Harassed By Protesters Recently?

A post shared on social media purports that the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, was harassed by protesters recently.

Breaking News: Chaotic scenes as Prime Minister Starmer and World Economic Forum member (WEF) is seen coming under attack by furious Brits. Police struggle to get him to safety. Starmer has insulted millions of British by calling them names and censoring free speech in the… pic.twitter.com/oESEgeAvdo — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) September 4, 2024

Verdict: False

The video is from 2022.

Fact Check:

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, alleges that Starmer was recently in the middle of an angry protest. The video shows police trying to protect him from encroaching and chanting as security can be seen pushing demonstrators back.

“Breaking News: Chaotic scenes as Prime Minister Starmer and World Economic Forum member (WEF) is seen coming under attack by furious Brits,” the tweet reads. “Police struggle to get him to safety. Starmer has insulted millions of British by calling them names and censoring free speech in the UK. He is often linked to child abuser Jimmy Saville and many in the crowd chanted pedophile and traitor.”

The claim is inaccurate. The video was posted on X in Feb. 2022. The Sun also posted the video on YouTube in Feb. 2022. The description indicated that protestors were shouting that he was a “traitor” and claimed he was “protecting paedophiles.”

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had claimed that Starmer did not properly prosecute a sex offender, but later clarified that Starmer was not “personally” responsible, according to BBC. Starmer was a chief prosecutor and served in Parliament before coming the prime minister this year, according to AP News. (RELATED: Did Ed Miliband Write That Great British Energy Will Be ‘The Envy Of The World’?)

