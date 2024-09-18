FACT CHECK: Did Whoopi Goldberg Vow To Accompany Brittney Griner If She Leaves The US?

A post shared on Facebook claims “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said that she would accompany WNBA player Brittney Griner if she decided to leave the U.S.

Verdict: False

There are no credible news reports to corroborate this claim.

Fact Check:

Goldberg criticized Ohio Sen. JD Vance, telling him to “shut up” when he spoke out against Taylor Swift after the musician endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, but Goldberg apologized for being “rude” later in the episode, according to HuffPost. Goldberg also called him a “snowflake” on air after playing a clip of Swift at an award show, the outlet reported.

A Facebook post claims Goldberg has said she will leave the country if Griner leaves. The post shows an image of Goldberg and one of Griner.

The caption reads, “Whoopi Goldberg VOWS to go with Brittney Griner if she leaves America: ‘THERE IS NO RESPECT FOR TALENT HERE.'”

This claim is baseless, however. It originates from an article from a site called “Tin Tinh Thanh.” The site does not take blame for any inaccuracies in its content and has a disclaimer that reads, in part, “The Company assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.”

It is true that Goldberg was among many other celebrities who said they might leave the country if Trump had won the election back in 2016, according to The Hill. However, Goldberg in May said she’s “not going anywhere” after former President Donald Trump mocked her for previously saying she’d leave, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Did Nike Terminate Their Contract With Brittney Griner?)



As for Griner, there are no credible news reports suggesting that she has said she wants to leave the country. Rather, she stated in May that she had “no plans on going out of the country right now,” according to People.

A spokesperson for “The View” declined to comment on the record when contacted by Check Your Fact.