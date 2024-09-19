FACT CHECK: Did A Small Nuclear Strike Hit Russia?

Posts shared on X claim that a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) strike, possibly nuclear, hit a Russian ammunition depot.

⚠️WW3 ALERT! 🚨NATO just attacked a huge Russian ammunition depot in Toropets. The Tver region Governer Igor Rudenya has confirmed the attack but details are scarce from the Russian side. ☢️Did a small nuclear weapon explode during the attack? Russian authorities have announced… pic.twitter.com/QZfeCibTg9 — Aussie Cossack (@aussiecossack) September 18, 2024

Verdict: False

The ammunition depot was hit by a Ukrainian drone strike. It was not nuclear.

Fact Check:

Social media users are claiming that NATO hit a Russian ammunition depot. One user wrote that “NATO just attacked a huge Russian ammunition depot in Toropets. The Tver region Governer Igor Rudenya has confirmed the attack but details are scarce from the Russian side.

☢️Did a small nuclear weapon explode during the attack? Russian authorities have announced a full emergency evacuation of the local population. Developing story,” reads the post.

This claim is false. The attack was not from NATO, but a Ukrainian drone strike, according to The Associated Press. A Kyiv security official told the outlet that the attack was carried out by Ukrainian Special Operation Forces, Security Service and Intelligence.

At least 100 Ukrainian drones took part in the attack, the outlet reported. The regional governor of Tver told residents they would be able to go back to their homes.

Satellite images show the aftermath of the Ukrainian drone strike. These images were posted by Financial Times reporter Christopher Miller on X. (RELATED: Beijing Claims’ Volt Typhoon’ Is A US Disinformation Campaign)

New @Maxar 📸 satellite images showing the aftermath of this morning’s large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on an ammunition depot in Toropets, Russia, about 240 miles west of Moscow, that triggered massive explosions.

Pics 1, 3: Before, Sept. 7

Pics 2, 4: Aftermath, Sept. 18 pic.twitter.com/HmwL9dBIQD — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) September 18, 2024

There is no evidence that the strikes were taken by NATO. Ukraine has used domestically produced drones as Western countries have not authorized it to use long-range weapons to hit deep into Russian territory, according to the BBC News.