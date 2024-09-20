FACT CHECK: No, CNN Did Not Report That Trump Survived A ‘Mostly Peaceful Assassination Attempt’

A viral image shared on X claims CNN reported 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump survived a “mostly peaceful assassination attempt.”

Verdict: False

The claim is false. ‘A CNN spokesperson denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.’

A recent Associated Press/NORC poll found that voters are “split” over whether Trump or 2024 Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris would “better handle the economy,” the outlet reported. Four in ten registered voters chose Trump, while “a similar number” chose Harris, according to the outlet.

The X image, viewed over 20,000 times as of writing, claims CNN reported Trump survived a “mostly peaceful assassination attempt.” The image features a photo of Trump with a “Breaking News” graphic and the related headline. “Yet again,” the image’s caption reads.

The claim is false. Check Your Fact did not find the headline on CNN’s website or its verified social media accounts. Likewise, Trump has not referenced the purported headline on his official website, his TRUTH Social account, or his verified social media accounts.

In addition, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. On September 19, Logically Facts reported the claim was false. (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Make Up The Name Of Taliban Leader?)

Furthermore, CNN spokesperson Bridget Leininger denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“This post is completely fabricated,” Leininger said.

The same fake CNN graphic circulated on X back in July 2024 following an assassination attempt made on Trump at a campaign rally he held in Butler, Pennsylvania.

More recently, the graphic circulated on the platform following a second alleged assassination attempt on the former Republican President at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested in connection with the incident after a Secret Service agent spotted a rifle with a scope in the bushes outside the golf club, NBC News reported.