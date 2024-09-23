FACT CHECK: Post Claims To Show US Military Equipment Left Behind In Afghanistan

A post shared on Facebook claims to show U.S. military equipment left behind in Afghanistan.



Verdict: False

The video is from the United States, not Afghanistan.

Fact Check:

Social media users are sharing a video of rows of military equipment, saying they are in Afghanistan. The equipment appears to be M113 armored personnel carrier variants.

“The US pulled out of Afghanistan and left all this stuff there. Now imagine if the US would have given it to Ukraine and not the Taliban.By the way, did Zelensky ask the Taliban for the stuff already?”

This claim is false. The video actually shows the Sierra Army Depot in California, according to Full Fact. Full Fact geolocated the video using a water tower and a hill range in the background of the video.

At least $7 billion worth of equipment was abandoned by Afghan security forces that the U.S. had provided to them, according to CNN. The U.S. also left behind “a total of 73 aircraft, nearly 100 vehicles and other equipment,” BBC News reported.

