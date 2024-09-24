FACT CHECK: Did CNN Conceal the Full Transcript from its Interview with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s interview with CNN was cut short and had its transcript concealed.

Verdict: False

The interview amounts to a runtime of 26:58 over three parts. CNN also uploaded the interview’s full transcript to the website.

Fact Check:

Harris and Walz joined CNN on August 29th for their first interview since Harris accepted her nomination at the Democratic National Convention (DNC). The interview, which was her first since becoming nominee following President Joe Biden’s exit from the race, was received with mixed reaction, NPR reported at the time.

The Facebook post claims that the interview was cut short to 18 minutes and that CNN will not release the fill transcript. “INTERVIEW: It did not go well. Truncated to 18 minutes. Will not release transcript. CNN will air a shortened version tonight at 8PM CST. To fill the time CNN may run an inspirational video about Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” The caption reads.

The claim is false. CNN uploaded a three-part recording of the interview that amounts to 26 minutes and 58 seconds. CNN uploaded the full transcript of the interview to its website on August 30th.