FACT CHECK: No, This Image Does Not Show Donald Trump Listening To Taylor Swift Album

A photo shared on X allegedly shows former President Donald Trump listening to one of musician Taylor Swift’s albums after previously saying “I hate Taylor Swift.”

A picture of Donald Trump listening to Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore’ resurfaces after he made a Taylor hate post. pic.twitter.com/PwIGs5wPjW — Pop Flop (@PopFlopHQ) September 20, 2024

Verdict: False

The photo is not recent and has been edited. Appearing to originate from November 2023, the album displayed on Trump’s iPad appeared to be one of Frank Sinatra’s.

Fact Check:

Trump posted to Truth Social recently to say “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” after previously accepting a false endorsement from the singer that was created with artificial intelligence, according to CBS News. Trump’s new post came after Swift took to social media to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 election following the Sept. 10 debate between Harris and Trump, the outlet reported.

An X post purports to show Trump sitting next to his wife, Melania, as he is holding an iPad that is playing a Swift album. The iPad screen appears to have Spotify open with the cover of Swift’s album “folklore” displayed as if he is currently listening to it. A larger photo of the album cover is overlaid for comparison, drawing a red line to what is displayed on Trump’s screen.

(RELATED: Trump Claims Harris Campaign Illegally Spied On Him) “A picture of Donald Trump listening to Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore’ resurfaces after he made a Taylor hate post,” the post’s caption reads.

The image has been digitally altered. An image of Trump seemingly browsing Spotify was captured in November 2023, according to Newsweek, who was unable to verify the source of the image. This iteration does not show Trump looking at a Swift album, but instead the album cover of “Nothing But The Best” by Frank Sinatra.

Check Your Fact reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment.