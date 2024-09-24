FACT CHECK: Fact-Checking Donald Trump’s Claim That Kamala Harris Wants To Bring Back The Military Draft

During a Sept. 13 campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump claimed 2024 Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris wants to bring back the military draft.

Verdict: False

Harris’ 2024 campaign website does not include any verbiage suggesting she wants to bring back the military draft. In addition, Harris has not stated any intention to bring back the draft via her verified social media accounts or via remarks delivered during recent campaign events.

Fact Check:

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll indicates Trump leads Harris in the battleground states of Arizona, North Carolina, and Georgia, USA Today reported.

During the Sept. 13 campaign rally, Trump claimed Harris wants to bring back the military draft. “Would anybody like to be drafted, in the audience? Because that’s what they’re doing. She’s already talking about bringing back the draft. She wants to bring back the draft, and draft your child, and put them in a war that should never have happened,” Trump said.

The claim is false. There is no mention of bringing back the draft on the “Issues” page of Harris’ 2024 campaign website under the section entitled “Keep America Safe, Secure, and Prosperous.”

“Vice President Harris will never waver in defense of America’s security and ideals. As Vice President, she has confronted threats to our security, negotiated with foreign leaders, strengthened our alliances, and engaged with our brave troops overseas.As Commander In Chief, she will ensure that the United States military remains the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world, that we unleash the power of American innovation and win the competition for the 21st century, and that we strengthen, not abdicate, our global leadership. And Vice President Harris will fulfill our sacred obligation to care for our troops and their families, and will always honor their service and their sacrifice,” the section reads.

Similarly, the claim is also not referenced under a proposed policy point that appears in the same section entitled “Support Service Members, Veterans, Their Families, Caregivers, and Survivors.”

The proposed policy point reads as follows:

“Vice President Harris and Governor Walz believe we have a sacred obligation to care for our nation’s service members, veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors. These Americans represent the bravest among us who have put their lives on the line to defend the promise of America, stand up for our values, and protect our fundamental freedoms. Vice President Harris and President Biden have delivered the most significant expansion of benefits and services for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances in more than 30 years. The son of an Army veteran who served as a command sergeant major, Governor Walz was the ranking member on the House Veterans Affairs Committee, where he passed legislation to help stem veterans’ suicides. They will fight to end veteran homelessness, investing in mental health and suicide prevention efforts, and eliminating barriers to employment and expanding economic opportunity for military and veteran families. A Harris-Walz Administration will continue to ensure that service members, veterans and their families receive the benefits they have earned.”

Likewise, Harris does not appear to have referenced the idea of bringing back the draft on her verified social media accounts or via remarks delivered during recent campaign events. In addition, PolitiFact and CNN debunked the claim.

A Republican National Committee (RNC) spokesperson directed PolitiFact to the annual defense authorization bill after the outlet contacted Trump’s team about the claim. The Hill reported Senate Democrats had added language to the bill “to require women to register for the draft,” which drew backlash from “Republicans and social conservatives.”

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley labeled the provision “insane” and said “there shouldn’t be women in the draft,” according to the outlet. In addition, the group Advancing American Freedom urged Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Mike Johnson to oppose the provision “at all costs.” Although The Hill highlighted the backlash the bill received, the outlet also pointed out it may not be brought to the floor ahead of the 2024 presidential election due to “the dwindling number of days on the legislative calendar before [Election Day].”

The outlet also reported the bill may not be brought to the floor ahead of Election Day. (RELATED: Media Outlets Claim Trump Falsely Accused Harris Of Wanting ‘Transgender Operations’ On Imprisoned’ Illegal Aliens’)

In addition, when PolitiFact asked the Harris campaign about Trump’s claim accusing her of wanting to bring back the draft, a spokesperson told the outlet, “We have no idea what he’s talking about.” A spokesperson also provided the same statement to CNN.

According to USA.gov, the “U.S. has not had a draft since 1973.” If the draft were to be reinstated, it would have to be authorized by Congress and the president, the same website states.

In the event of a “national emergency,” Congress and the president would authorize the draft via the Military Selective Service Act, the Selective Service System indicates. The Selective Service is then activated and “orders all personnel to report for duty,” followed by a random lottery drawing that “establishes the order in which individuals receive orders to report for induction.”

Inductees report to a local Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) where it is determined if they are fit to serve. At this stage in the process, individuals can request postponements, deferments, or exemptions, according to the Selective Service System. Following this step, Local and Appeals Boards “begin to process registrant claims for classification as conscientious objectors, dependency hardships, ministerial and ministerial student deferments, and appeals.”

Finally, the Selective Service System is required to deliver “the first inductees to the military within 193 days from the onset of a crisis and the law being updated to authorize a draft.”

Although there is currently no draft in place, “almost all male US citizens and male immigrants, who are 18 through 25, are required to register with Selective Service,” according to the Selective Service System’s website.

Check Your Fact has contacted Trump and Harris spokespersons for comment.