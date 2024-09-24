FACT CHECK: No, Kamala Harris was not Intoxicated During Her Speech

A video shared on TikTok claims to show Vice President Kamala Harris ‘hammered’ during a speech and slurring her words.



Verdict: False

Original footage of the speech shows that the video posted to TikTok is altered to run slower than normal. Fact Check:

Harris gave remarks at a campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia on September 20, focusing on abortion and crime, according to a White House Transcript. Her speech comes as a New York Times poll finds the vice president trailing significantly in Arizona and Georgia to former President Donald Trump.

A video shared on TikTok claims that Harris was “hammered” while providing her remarks during the Atlanta event. The video’s text overlay reads, “She is hammered. This is insane!” and, “She’s DRUNK!!!!!!!!!”

The claim is false. The Harris campaign posted original footage of the campaign event to YouTube. The video does not portray Harris with slowed speech, indicating that the video uploaded to TikTok had been altered prior to being posted.

The portion of the speech shared on TikTok amounts to around 30 seconds in length. The same portion of the speech shared through the Harris campaign’s YouTube account, however, is about 20 seconds in length. News outlet C-SPAN also uploaded footage of Harris’ September 20th speech, which shows the portion of Harris’ speech shared on TikTok around 10 seconds shorter than in C-SPAN’s video.

News outlet AFP also debunked this claim and conducted an analysis that found that the video shared on TikTok was altered to run at around 80 percent of the original video’s speed. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Kamala Harris Calling for X to be Taken Down?)

The video uploaded to TikTok contains a series of hashtags as its caption. “#kamalaHarris ##drunk #get #out #trump #trump2024🇺🇸 #foryoupge #viral #news #conservative #viralvideo #Atlanta,” The caption reads.

Check Your Fact has reached out to the Harris campaign for comment.