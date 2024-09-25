FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Haitians Stealing Frogs in Springfield, Ohio?

A post on X claims to show footage of Haitian men in Springfield, Ohio, stealing frogs in a container.

This is a visual you would imagine as you read an excerpt from “The Camp of the Saints”, but here we are. pic.twitter.com/ZzWeHE55iz — MuhSocioFactors (@Muhsoci0factors) September 24, 2024

Verdict: False

The video is not from Springfield, Ohio, or any other U.S. city. It shows footage of the J’ouvert Carnival, a traditional Caribbean festival celebrated in Grenada during the island’s Spicemas Carnival.

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly dropped his visit to Springfield, Ohio, after announcing the trip earlier in September 2024, according to Newsweek. The purported move comes as another report claims Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance was informed of the inaccuracy of the pet-eating rumors from the town before the Sept. 10 debate, CNN reported.

The video appears to show black men, colored in a darker shade, talking into a camera while holding what appears to be a suitcase full of frogs. The men open the case up and show one of the frogs to the camera.

“This is a visual you would imagine as you read an excerpt from ‘The Camp of the Saints,’ but here we are,” the post’s caption reads.

The claim is incorrect. The video in question was originally shared on TikTok by the user @lawdfancy, showing participants at the J’ouvert Carnival in Grenada, covered in paint, mud, and oil, as is typical for this annual celebration. The men are covered in multiple fluids, including tar, molasses or engine oil, according to Essence.

The carnival is a well-known cultural event in Grenada, attracting locals and tourists alike, and is characterized by vibrant costumes and street performances. As mentioned in an SpiceisLander article about the event, locals who participate paint themselves with oil and paint, which is visible in the video. The latter fact is confirmed by multiple media outlets from the Caribbean.

This is not the first claim regarding events in Springfield, Ohio where residents from the Carribean have been accused of alleged misdeeds. Check Your Fact debunked a claim about Haitian residents eating cats belonging to the residents of Springfield, Ohio.