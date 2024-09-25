FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show An iPhone That Exploded In Lebanon?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows an image of an iPhone that exploded in Lebanon recently.

iPhones exploding in Lebanon blowing up random people. 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/brJXVMXGh3 — MEHMET VEFA DAG (@AFRICANDEMOC) September 18, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Mossad agents planted explosives in 5,000 pagers in order to carry out attacks on Hezbollah, Reuters reported. The pagers were made in Taiwan and the explosives were planted months before they exploded, according to the outlet.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purportedly shows an iPhone from Lebanon that exploded. The image shows the back of a smartphone with extreme damage and the technology underneath exposed.

The caption reads, “iPhones exploding in Lebanon blowing up random people.”

The claim is inaccurate. The image dates back to 2021 and can be found in a 2021 article about an iPhone explosion in a suburb of Cairo, Egypt.

Hundreds of devices used by Hezbollah exploded nearly simultaneously killing 12 people, according to AP News. The attacks were carried out in Lebanon and Syria, which the leader of the group said “crossed all boundaries and red lines,” the outlet reported. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Explosion In Haifa)

