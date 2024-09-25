FACT CHECK: TikTok Video Does Not Show Authentic Interview Between Trump And P. Diddy

A video shared on TikTok claims to show an interview between 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Verdict: False

The interview is not authentic but consists of footage of journalist and talk show host Charlie Rose speaking with Trump and Combs in 1992 and 1999, respectively.

Fact Check:

A new CNN poll conducted by SSRS indicates a close race between Trump and 2024 Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the outlet. Trump is polling at 47%, while Harris is polling at 48%, the outlet reported.

The TikTok video claims to show an interview between Trump and Combs. “Can you believe this never scene [sic] before video of #trump and #diddy,” the post’s caption reads. In the video, Trump appears to tell Diddy he is doing “fantastically well” in his entertainment career and that he “really likes” him. Diddy appears to address allegations that he is a “violent character,” describing himself as “passionate.”

The claim is false. The video, which has also been shared on YouTube, has been “created using existing interviews,” according to its description. The video was uploaded to the channel “THE TALK,” whose premise is to share “conversations that never took place between people who never met,” also according to the video’s description.

Likewise, both clips used in the video originally stem from interviews conducted by Rose. The interview between Rose and Trump occurred in 1992, while the interview between Rose and Combs took place in 1999. (RELATED: Contrary To Claim, Threads Post Does Not Show Recent Mugshot Of P. Diddy)

In addition, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports to support the claim. Actually, the opposite is true. On September 20, PolitiFact reported the claim was false. The outlet indicated the interview had been edited using the original videos of Rose interviewing Trump and Combs separately. Furthermore, neither Trump nor Combs appear to have publicly commented on the claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment.