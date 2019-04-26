FACT CHECK: Did Trump Once Call Republicans ‘The Dumbest Group Of Voters In The Country’?

A meme posted by the I Love Hillary Clinton Facebook page Thursday claimed that President Donald Trump once said Republicans are “the dumbest group of voters in the country” during an interview with People magazine in 1998.

“If I were to run, I’d run as a Republican. They’re the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific,” the meme quotes him as saying.

Verdict: False

The quote did not appear in People magazine, nor was it found on any reputable website. The quote has been debunked by various news outlets since its first appearance in 2015.

Fact Check:

In 1988, Trump was interviewed by talk show host Oprah Winfrey on her program about a possible foray into politics; the meme features a screenshot from this interview. Trump told Winfrey that he probably wouldn’t be interested in running for president, but did state that he gets “tired of seeing the country ripped off.”

In the years thereafter, Trump continued to speak about a possible run for the White House; he briefly ran for the Reform Party’s presidential nomination in 2000.

However, the quote in question is fabricated. It could not be found anywhere credible online, and a spokesperson for People told The Daily Caller that it does not appear in any of its issues.

The image initially surfaced after Trump announced his 2016 presidential campaign and has proliferated throughout the internet ever since. The meme is similar to another fake quote about former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton that claims she called Democratic voters “just plain stupid.”

