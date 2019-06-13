FACT CHECK: Did ‘Avengers’ Star Chris Evans Wear A T-Shirt Calling Republican Voters ‘Hate-Filled’?

An image shared on Facebook shows “Avengers” star Chris Evans wearing a t-shirt that sports a statement presumably critical of Republican voters.

Verdict: False

Evans did not wear a shirt bearing this statement. The words were superimposed onto a 2013 image of Evans wearing a plain white Under Armour t-shirt.

Fact Check:

Evans, star of the popular “Captain America” and “Avengers” films, has been politically vocal in recent years, publicly supporting Hillary Clinton for president in 2016. In March, outlets reported that he would be launching a bipartisan political website called “A Starting Point” with the stated goal of creating “informed, responsible, and empathetic citizens.”

This meme, which first appeared after President Donald Trump was elected president, shows Evans wearing a t-shirt that bears the statement: “Nope. I won’t stop whining or suck it up. Your vote supported a xenophobic, sexist, hate-filled, anti-gay, anti-choice platform. This is morally unacceptable to me and I proudly stand by my values.” (RELATED: Did Morgan Freeman Say He Hates The Word ‘Homophobia’?)

The image, however, has been altered. The original, taken in 2013, shows Evans and one-time love interest Minka Kelly walking together, according to The Daily Mail. The photo has been cropped and photoshopped, with the original depicting Evans wearing a plain white Under Armour t-shirt.

There is no evidence that Evans has ever said, written or worn clothing that bears the statement found in the meme.

