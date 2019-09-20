FACT CHECK: Does Elizabeth Warren Want To Take Guns Away From Republicans?

An image shared on Facebook claims that Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said, “If Republicans disarm, all is well and good. If they refuse to disarm, we shall disarm them ourselves.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Warren ever making this statement.

Fact Check:

Warren, a Democratic senator for Massachusetts, announced her 2020 presidential bid in February 2019. (RELATED: ‘That’s Just Human Nature’ – Did Dianne Feinstein Say This Quote About Gun Control?)

Months later, in August, she unveiled her gun control plan ahead of the third Democratic primary debate. Her plan, which proposes measures like universal background checks and an assault weapons ban, aims to reduce gun violence by 80 percent. There is no gun buyback plan included in her proposal, though other candidates like former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke have called for such action.

Yet, while her campaign platform does include gun control measures, there is no evidence that Warren said the quote attributed to her in the Facebook post. It doesn’t appear on her Twitter accounts or in ProPublica’s archive of her deleted tweets. A search of the congressional record didn’t yield any results either.

The alleged quote, debunked by Snopes in 2016, bears some resemblance to a statement made by Joseph Stalin, a leader of the Soviet Union. According to the Marxist Internet Archive, Stalin employed similar words during a 1927 speech, saying, “If the opposition disarms – well and good. If it refuses to disarm – we shall disarm it ourselves.”