FACT CHECK: Does This Picture Show Greta Thunberg With George Soros?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows environmental activist Greta Thunberg posing with billionaire George Soros.

“George Soros and Greta,” the post reads. “Anyone else now see the bigger picture?”

Verdict: False

George Soros was photoshopped into the image. The original picture shows Thunberg posing with former Vice President Al Gore.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post, which has been shared more than 160 times, used the image to suggest a connection between Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish climate activist, and Soros, a billionaire philanthropist and Democratic donor.

“The Manufacturing of Greta Thunberg,” reads the caption. “A Decade of Social Manipulation for the Corporate Capture of Nature. A picture is worth a thousand words.” (RELATED: Does This Picture Show Meghan Markle With George Soros’ Son?)

However, a reverse image search revealed the picture has actually been doctored. Soros’s face has been superimposed over Gore’s. Thunberg shared the original picture, which captures her December 2018 meeting with the former vice president, on her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Thank you @algore for being a true pioneer. Very few people have done more. It was an honour to meet you. #climatecrisis #climatebreakdown pic.twitter.com/HzbvPcGkwu — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 30, 2018

“Thank you @algore for being a true pioneer. Very few people have done more. It was an honour to meet you,” tweeted Thunberg.

The manipulated image appears to have originated from an article published satirical website called Secret News. Posted Aug. 28, the article claims Thunberg is the granddaughter of Soros and that her activism is funded by him. It is in this article that the photoshopped image appeared.

Thunberg made headlines earlier in September following an impassioned speech she gave at the United Nations Climate Change Summit in New York City. She chastised world leaders for not doing enough to address climate change and emphasized the urgency of the issue.

