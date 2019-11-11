FACT CHECK: Did Ilhan Omar Say, ‘Trump Is Taking Benefits Away From Black Americans By Giving Them Jobs’?

An image shared on Facebook claims that Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar said, “Trump is taking benefits away from black Americans by giving them jobs! You may think a low unemployment rate is good, but it’s just part of Trump’s evil racist plan to make sure blacks are no longer wards of the state. It’s horribly racist to make them work.”

Verdict: False

The quote originated on a fake news website. There is no evidence that Omar ever made the statement, though she has been critical of some of President Donald Trump’s policies in the past.

Fact Check:

Omar has become a popular target for fake quotes since her election to the House of Representatives in 2018. This meme, which has been widely shared on Facebook, alleges that the freshman congresswoman criticized Trump for “taking benefits away from black Americans by giving them jobs.”

“You may think a low unemployment rate is good, but it’s just part of Trump’s evil racist plan to make sure blacks are no longer wards of the state,” the caption reads. “It’s horribly racist to make them work.” (RELATED: Did Ilhan Omar Say That ‘All White Men Should Be Put In Chains’?)

However, there is no evidence of Omar saying the quote attributed to her in the Facebook post. The Daily Caller searched the web and her verified social media accounts and could not find any proof that Omar ever made the statement. It doesn’t appear in ProPublica’s archive of her deleted tweets either.

The quote seems to have originated with a fake news article on the website Genesius Times entitled “Omar: ‘Trump is taking benefits from blacks by giving them jobs.'” The article, published in July, also includes a fabricated quote from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Though the website has a clear disclaimer noting that it’s a fake news website, the image shared on Facebook fails to issue a similar warning. It deceptively portrays the quote as real.

The website’s tagline describes itself as the “most reliable source of fake news on the planet.”