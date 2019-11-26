FACT CHECK: Did Hillary Clinton Say, ‘We Must Guard The Future From The Idiocy And Ignorance Of The Trump Deplorables’?

An image shared on Facebook claims that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said, “We must guard the future from the idiocy and ignorance of the Trump deplorables. They are the biggest threats to America.”

“Deplorable and Damn proud of it,” the caption reads. “God Bless the USA.”

Verdict: False

The Daily Caller found no record of Clinton ever making the statement. It seems to have originated on a satirical Facebook page.

Fact Check:

Clinton has become a popular target for fake quotes online. In this case, the meme credits her with coining a negative statement about supporters of President Donald Trump, suggesting that she said it May 16 at the University of California, Berkeley.

“We must guard the future from the idiocy and ignorance of the Trump deplorables,” the Facebook post quotes Clinton as saying. “They are the biggest threats to America.” (RELATED: Did Hillary Clinton Once Say That ‘Democratic Voters Are Just Plan Stupid?’)

Yet, while she did refer to some Trump supporters as a “basket of deplorables” during a 2016 fundraiser, there are no credible sources linking Clinton to the quote attributed to her in the Facebook post. Searching the Berkeley News and Berkeley Events websites turned up no evidence that Clinton gave a speech at the university in May of this year or any other.

The quote, debunked by Snopes in 2018, appears to have originated with America’s Last Line of Defense, a Facebook page known for creating and spreading satirical content. The page clearly disclaims that it is satirical in nature, noting, “Nothing on this page is real.”

Not only does the meme, posted Nov. 20, fail to make the same disclosure, it also deceptively portrays the quote as real.