FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show Nancy Pelosi’s House And Her Congressional District

A post shared on Facebook more than 73,000 times claims the mansion pictured belongs to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The other photo shows a homeless encampment in Pelosi’s district, it claims.

Verdict: False

The house pictured belongs to a limited liability company (LLC) with which Pelosi and her immediate family have no affiliation. The photo of the homeless encampment was taken in Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee’s district.

Fact Check:

Pelosi currently serves as the representative for California’s 12th congressional district and as the Speaker of the House. She is the first woman in U.S. history to hold the House speaker position.

The Facebook post, which has been shared more than 73,000 times, attempts to contrast Pelosi’s home to the rest of her district. It features two photographs – one of a large turreted house, the other of what appears to be a homeless encampment – and has a caption that reads, “Nancy’s home… Nancy’s district.”

However, neither photograph actually shows what the Facebook post claims. (RELATED: Did Ronald Reagan Call Nancy Pelosi ‘Extremely Evil’?)

The top photo, found through a reverse image search, shows a house located at 2724 Pacific Avenue in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. It is currently owned by 2728 Pacific LLC, according to public records.

A legal representative for 2728 Pacific LLC told FactCheck.org that Pelosi and her immediate family have no affiliation with the company. Neither 2728 Pacific LLC nor the turreted house are listed in Pelosi’s most recent financial disclosure.

Pelosi and her husband do own a house in Pacific Heights that they purchased for roughly $2.3 million in 2007, according to public records. That house and other properties, including two commercial buildings in San Francisco, appear in her most recent financial disclosure.

The claim that the bottom photo shows Pelosi’s district doesn’t hold up either. The picture, taken by San Francisco Chronicle photographer Santiago Mejia, shows tents housing homeless people near Northgate Avenue and Sycamore Street in Oakland, per its caption. That area is located in California’s 13th congressional district, which has been represented by Lee since 2013.