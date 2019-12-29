FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Rashida Tlaib Celebrating Trump’s Impeachment?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib celebrating President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Verdict: False

The image actually shows Tlaib’s reaction to drawing a lottery number for selecting available congressional office space in November 2018.

Fact Check:

Featured in the photograph is Tlaib, a freshman congresswoman for Michigan. She appears in a blue dress laughing and holding round piece of paper in her hand.

The viral image started circulating on Facebook after the House voted to impeach Trump on counts of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. It suggests that the photograph shows Tlaib celebrating that Dec. 18 impeachment vote.

“It was a somber time for the Democrats as they voted to impeach the president,” says the caption. (RELATED: Doctored Photo Disparages Progressive Congresswomen)

It does not, however, show the Michigan congresswoman’s reaction to Trump’s impeachment. Taken by photographer Win McNamee Nov. 30, 2018, the photo actually captures the moment after Tlaib drew the number eight lottery ticket during new member orientation, per its caption. Incoming members of Congress draw lottery numbers to determine the order in which they select available congressional office space.

On Dec. 18, the House voted on two articles of impeachment against Trump. On the article charging Trump with abuse of power, the House voted 230-197. On the article charging Trump with obstruction of Congress, the House voted 229-198. No Republicans voted for Trump’s impeachment, and three Democrats voted against at least one article. (One of the Democrats, New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, has said he plans to switch parties.)

Tlaib drew criticism Jan. 3, her first day in office, for saying, “We’re going to impeachment the motherf****r.”