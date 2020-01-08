FACT CHECK: Did A Texas DoubleTree Hotel Display A Sign Denying Service To Military Members And Their Guests?

An image shared on Facebook claims a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Texas displayed a sign that says, “No longer serving military personnel & their guest(s).”

Verdict: False

Employees, who have since been terminated, briefly posted the sign at a DoubleTree hotel in Colorado. The Daily Caller didn’t find any media reports of such signs being posted at DoubleTree hotels in Texas.

Fact Check:

DoubleTree by Hilton, a brand managed by the hospitality company Hilton Worldwide, operates hotels internationally and domestically, including numerous properties in Texas, according to the DoubleTree by Hilton website.

The Facebook post alleges that a DoubleTree hotel in Texas displayed a sign denying service to military personnel and their guests, with the caption reading, “Marines and Veterans make this go viral.” A similar post has been shared more than 10,000 times.

However, the Caller didn’t find any media reports of DoubleTree hotels in Texas posting such signs. (RELATED: Did Kamala Harris Say, ‘Our Military Are Soulless Cowards’?)

In March 2019, employees at the DoubleTree hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado, displayed a notice refusing service to people attending a post-deployment celebration at the hotel, according to USA Today. The photo of the sign appears to come from that incident.

Aimee Osbourne, a disabled veteran who attended the event, took a picture of the sign and posted it on Facebook, though her post has since been deleted, according to Fox News. Another attendee, Justin Vames, shared the photo March 15, 2019.

Vames said the employees treated them “like crap” and refused to leave out food for guests.

“Last night two of our team members acted without the proper authority to close and exclude military guests from our hotel’s bar,” wrote Daniel Kammerer, the general manager of the DoubleTree hotel, on the hotel’s Facebook page. “This action is inconsistent with our values and we humbly apologize.”

Two “supervisor-level” employees got fired for the incident, according to Kammerer’s statement.