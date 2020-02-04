FACT CHECK: Video Claims Vanessa Bryant Committed Suicide
A link shared on Facebook allegedly shows a BBC News video announcing that Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late NBA player Kobe Bryant, has committed suicide.
Verdict: False
The Daily Caller found no credible reports of Vanessa Bryant committing suicide. The video was posted on what appears to be a fake news website that has no apparent affiliation with BBC News.
Fact Check:
The Caller has debunked a number of hoaxes related to the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others. (RELATED: Viral Video Claims To Show Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Crashing)
The video, titled “BREAKING NEWS: VANESSA BRYANT Recorded her SUICIDE After Depression Attack This Morning,” brands itself as content from BBC News, yet the website has no apparent affiliation with the media outlet. A search of the BBC News website turned up no coverage of Vanessa Bryant’s alleged suicide.
Further adding to the video’s dubiousness, it plays a short clip of Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto reporting on some “very sad news.” The video then stops to warn that the clip contains “graphic content” and prompts viewers to share it on their Facebook timelines in order to continue watching.
Its claim that Vanessa Bryant committed suicide doesn’t hold up either. The Caller didn’t find any media reports about Vanessa Bryant killing herself, only outlets debunking the claim.
Vanessa Bryant posted a photo of her family on Instagram Jan. 29, thanking “millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time.”
View this post on Instagram
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them,” she wrote. “But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way.”
She has a “good support system” and is “surrounded by people who love her and love Kobe,” a source told People magazine.