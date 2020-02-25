FACT CHECK: Image Claims Jessica Mulroney Registered A Charity Website For Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

An image shared on Facebook claims stylist Jessica Mulroney registered the domain sussexglobalcharities.com on behalf of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry through her own charity.

“If they are going with Sussex Global, guess who registered it for them?” reads the caption. “Look very closely at Jessica Mulroney.”

Verdict: False

The Shoebox Project Foundation, a separate and unaffiliated entity from Mulroney’s charity, actually registered the website domain. Mulroney and her husband have both denied the claim as well.

Fact Check:

Markle and Prince Harry announced in early January that they intend to “step back” as senior members of Britain’s royal family and seek financial independence. (RELATED: Does This Picture Show Meghan Markle With George Soros’ Son?)

The couple said the move would allow them to “raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the face to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.” The new charitable entity will not utilize the name “Sussex Royal” any other iteration of “Royal,” per their spring 2020 transition plan.

A viral image, posted Feb. 23, alleged that Mulroney, a stylist and close friend of Markle, registered the website sussexglobalcharities.com on the couple’s behalf through the charity Shoebox Project Foundation, along with a screen grab of the domain’s registration.

Mulroney denied registering the domain on Twitter, after the Daily Mail first published a report Feb. 22 claiming she had. Her husband, Ben, also called the claim “false.”

If certain investigative journalists were to do their jobs, perhaps they would see that Shoebox Project Foundation is owned by a Mr Roy in North Carolina and has no affiliations or ties to our charity The Shoebox Project. Happy Sunday. — jessica mulroney (@jessicamulroney) February 23, 2020

“If certain investigative journalists were to do their jobs, perhaps they would see that the Shoebox Project Foundation is owned by a Mr Roy in North Carolina and has no affiliations or ties to our charity The Shoebox Project,” she tweeted.

The Shoebox Project Foundation that registered the domain is indeed a separate entity from Mulroney’s The Shoebox Project. Her charity, which helps homeless and at-risk women across the U.S. and Canada, is registered in Canada, whereas the Shoebox Project Foundation is registered as a nonprofit corporation in North Carolina under someone named Tye Roy.

“I can confirm that the individual who registered that domain using the organization name ‘Shoebox Project Foundation’ is not, and has never been, associated with our charity in any way,” Lesley Hendrey, the executive director of The Shoebox Project, said in a statement to Fox News.