‘Nobody Should Be Allowed To Photoshop Unflattering Images Of The President’ – Did Trump Tweet This?

Matt Noel | Fact Check Reporter

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a screen grab of a tweet from President Donald Trump saying, “Nobody should be allowed to photoshop unflattering images of the president – if they do, there must be consequences – perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Trump ever posting the tweet. It’s actually a photoshopped screen grab of a real 2016 tweet about flag burning.

Fact Check:

The screen grab of Trump’s alleged tweet suggesting punishment for people who photoshop “unflattering” images of him resurfaced in February. It comes after a doctored photo appearing to show the president having a dark tan line on his face went viral earlier this month.

There is, however, no evidence Trump ever tweeting that statement. A search of Trump’s official Twitter accounts turned up no similar or matching tweets. ProPublica’s archive of the president’s deleted tweets doesn’t have a record of it on Nov. 29, 2016, or any other date.

Through a review of Trump’s @realDonaldTrump timeline, the Daily Caller discovered that it is actually a digitally altered version of a real tweet. On Nov. 29, 2016, Trump took to Twitter to comment on flag burning. (RELATED: Did Trump Tweet, ‘Handicapped And Minority Children Are Too Disruptive In The Classroom’?)

“Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag – if they do, there must be consequences – perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!” reads the original tweet.

