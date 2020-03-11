FACT CHECK: Does ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Daniel Radcliffe Have The Novel Coronavirus?

A viral Facebook post claims “Harry Potter” actor Daniel Radcliffe has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Verdict: False

A representative for Radcliffe has confirmed the actor does not have the novel coronavirus. The claim came from a Twitter handle mimicking the BBC Breaking News account that has since been suspended.

Fact Check:

The false claim that the British actor widely known for his role in the “Harry Potter” franchise tested positive has circulated on Twitter and Facebook since Tuesday, with this particular post saying, “He becomes the first confirmed famous person to have the virus. We wish a speedy recovery!”

The Twitter account @BBCNewsTonight spread the claim in a viral March 10 tweet that was later retweeted by multiple verified handles. Inspection of the account revealed it had no affiliation with the British outlet, despite closely resembling the verified BBC Breaking News account.

The handle, which lacked a blue verification check mark and had less than 200 followers, has since been suspended. (RELATED: Does This Video Show The Market Where The Coronavirus Outbreak Originated?)

Scott Boute, a representative for Radcliffe, told The Associated Press that the claim was not true. The actor recently made a return to the theater for a London production of Samuel Beckett’s “Endgame” in February, according to Playbill.

The U.K. has documented more than 350 cases of the novel coronavirus and at least six deaths as of March 11.