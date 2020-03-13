FACT CHECK: Did Hillary Clinton Say, ‘If I’m Indicted, I’ll Take Half Of DC With Me’?

An image shared on Facebook more than 25,000 times claims former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton once said, “If I’m indicted, I’ll take half of DC with me!”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Clinton ever made the statement. A spokesman for Clinton confirmed she never made the comment about taking “half of DC” with her.

Fact Check:

The claim that the former secretary of state made the statement has been circulating on social media since at least 2018, with this particular post saying, “Okay. Your terms are acceptable. Can we get it in writing??”

But there’s no record of Clinton ever actually saying or writing the words attributed to her in the Facebook post. The Daily Caller didn’t find any credible media reports of her making the statement. Searching her books and verified social media accounts didn’t turn up any matches either.

Nick Merrill, a spokesman for Clinton, confirmed to the Caller in an email that she never made the remark. She has never been publicly indicted on any charge. (RELATED: ‘Stopping Hillary Is A Short-Term Solution’ – Did Andy Borowitz Make This Statement About Clinton?)

This isn’t the first time a fake quote has been attributed to Clinton, who currently serves as chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast in Northern Ireland. In April 2019, a meme falsely credited her with referring to Democratic voters as “stupid” and manipulatable.