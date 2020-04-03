FACT CHECK: Has Jimmy Carter Endorsed Bernie Sanders For President?

An article shared on Facebook claims former President Jimmy Carter recently endorsed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for president.

Verdict: False

Carter has not publicly endorsed Sanders or any other candidate in the 2020 presidential race to date.

Fact Check:

As the 2020 presidential election draws closer, some social media users have shared the news that Carter supposedly endorsed Sanders, who has in recent weeks lost his once-commanding frontrunner status to former Vice President Joe Biden.

The news stems from a March 7 story posted by the blog Liberty Inquiries that stated, “Former President Jimmy Carter slyly revealed who he voted for in the Democratic primary Monday — and it seems he’s still feeling the Bern.” The story claims that during a recent public discussion between the two men about “global peace and human rights,” Carter at one point turned to the crowd and asked, “Can y’all see why I voted for him?”

But the blog post is a near word-for-word copy of a 2017 story from Talking Point Memos, a news organization that covers American politics. The information recounted in the Liberty Inquiries version is years old and has nothing to do with the 2020 election. It noticeably alters one line from the original — “Carter previously stayed mostly mum about the 2016 election” — to say “2020 election.”

There is no evidence that Carter has endorsed Sanders or any other presidential candidate ahead of the 2020 election. Had he thrown his support behind any candidate, it would have been picked up by major news outlets, yet none have reported on it. (RELATED: Did Barack Obama Endorse Michael Bloomberg?)

Sanders faces an uphill battle to secure the Democratic nomination as Biden remains frontrunner in the race, according to Fox News.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].