FACT CHECK: Is The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library In Danger Of Closing Permanently Due To Coronavirus?

An article shared on Facebook claims the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library is in danger of closing permanently because of financial losses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Verdict: False

While the library is losing about $150,000 a week due to its temporary closure, it is not in danger of closing permanently.

Fact Check:

The Reagan Library, located in Ventura County, California, temporarily closed its doors amid the U.S.’s coronavirus outbreak, according to the Ventura County Star. The April 1 Facebook post, along with an accompanying article from the website News Break, claims that the library is in danger of never reopening.

“The Ronald Reagan Library and Museum is asking for help during this coronavirus pandemic,” reads the article. “The Simi Valley facility has been closed since mid-March, depriving it of much-needed cash since it’s not federally funded.”

That is not the case, however. The Ronald Reagan Foundation issued a statement April 2 debunking the claim. (RELATED: Did Reagan Appoint The First Black National Security Adviser, Hispanic Cabinet Member?)

“While it is true that we’re currently not earning revenue from admissions to our museum, we’re raising more than sufficient funds from our supporters to re-open our doors as soon as it’s safe to do so for our visitors and the federal government allows,” John Heubusch, the executive director of the Reagan Foundation, said in the statement.

The claim stemmed from a FOX 11 article that reported the Reagan Library, which is run by the National Archives and Records Administration, was in danger of closing permanently. The Los Angeles-based affiliate based its original story on a letter obtained by TMZ that said the library was losing $150,000 per week due to its temporary closure, according to the Ventura County Star. The letter was asking donors for money.

FOX 11 has since updated its article to reflect that the library is not in danger of permanently closing.