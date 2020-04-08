FACT CHECK: Viral Image Falsely Claims To Show Bodies Of People Who Died From COVID-19 In Italy

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows the bodies of people who have died from the new coronavirus in the streets of Italy.

Verdict: False

The photo shows an art project that took place in Frankfurt, Germany, in 2014.

Fact Check:

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 87,000 people worldwide to date, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. With more than 139,000 confirmed cases and some 17,669 deaths, Italy has become one of the epicenters of the global outbreak of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

A viral Facebook post falsely alleges that the photo shows the bodies of Italians who have died from the new coronavirus in the street, despite the image predating the pandemic by roughly six years. (RELATED: Viral Video Claims To Show The BronxCare Health System Hospital On Fire)

Found through a reverse image search, the 2014 Reuters photo actually depicts people participating in a Frankfurt art project in remembrance of the people who died in the Katzbach Nazi concentration camp, per its caption. Katzbach, a subcamp of the Natzweiler concentration camp, held approximately 1,600 prisoners from eight countries between August 1944 and March 1945, according to the Fritz Bauer Institute.

Social media users previously shared the image with claims that it showed people killed by the new coronavirus in China, Agence France-Presse reported.