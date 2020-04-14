FACT CHECK: Did Walmart Introduce A Staggered Shopping Schedule By Age Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic?

An image shared on Facebook more than 700 times claims Walmart has adopted a staggered shopping schedule by age groups due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Verdict: False

Walmart has not adopted the staggered shopping schedule in the post. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that the schedule was not real.

Fact Check:

Featuring the logos of Walmart and its wholesale subsidiary Sam’s Club, the image masquerades as an official announcement, saying, “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective immediately Walmart is adopting a staggered shopping schedule.”

The alleged schedule designates Monday for those ages 66 or older, Tuesday for those 56 to 65, Wednesday for those 46 to 55, Thursday for those 36 to 45, Friday for those 25 to 35 and Saturdays for those 24 or younger. Only “emergency shopping” is permitted on Sunday, according to the supposed schedule.

The word “inconvenience” is incorrectly spelled “inconeince,” making the post immediately suspect. The background photo also comes from a stock image website.

A spokesperson for Walmart confirmed to the Daily Caller via phone that the schedule was not real and that none of the company’s stores have adopted it. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Dolphin Swimming In A Venice Canal During The Coronavirus Pandemic?)

Though Walmart has not instituted a staggered shopping schedule by age, it has taken measures in response to social distancing guidelines. The company introduced an “hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday” before opening for customers ages 60 and above from March 24 to April 28. No-contact in-store payment for those with the Walmart app and no-contact delivery and pickup services have also been instituted, according to the corporate website.