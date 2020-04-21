FACT CHECK: Is Kohl’s Offering Free Shopping Sprees To 80 Families, As This Facebook Post Claims?

An image shared on Facebook claims retailer Kohl’s will give 80 families a one-hour shopping spree free of charge.

Verdict: False

The shopping spree promotion is a scam. A Kohl’s spokesperson confirmed that the account has no affiliation with the retailer.

Fact Check:

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, retailers across the country have adjusted their operations to accommodate public health guidelines, ensure the safety of their employees and customers, and maintain revenue streams, Forbes reported.

The post, which has been shared over 6,700 times, masquerades as a recent promotion from Kohl’s, saying, “To help our loyal Customers – We are going to select 80 Lucky families who can shop as much as they could for up to 1 hour and we will cover all the costs.” It requires social media users to like the page, share the post and comment “Thanks” to enter the giveaway.

Closer inspection of the Facebook page reveals that it is not actually from Kohl’s, however. It has the wrong name – Kohl’s Club rather than Kohl’s – and lacks a blue checkmark, which notes that the account has been verified by Facebook. (RELATED: Is Kroger Giving People $55 If They Share A Link On Facebook?)

The Daily Caller confirmed with a Kohl’s spokesperson that the retailer did not offer this promotion, and the account has no affiliation. Kohl’s announced on March 30 that it will extend its nationwide store closures until “further notice.”

This isn’t the first fake shopping spree offer that has circulated online this month. The Facebook page Kroger Club, which has since been taken down, posted a fake promotion that matches the Kohl’s Club shopping spree giveaway nearly word-for-word.