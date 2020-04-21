FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims No Israelis Have Died From COVID-19 Because They Drink Lemon And Sodium Bicarbonate

An image shared on Facebook claims that there have been no coronavirus deaths in Israel because people in the country drink a mixture of lemon and sodium bicarbonate that kills the virus.

“Please pass this immediately to save a life,” the post urges.

Verdict: False

Israel has reported 184 deaths from the new coronavirus as of press time. There is no evidence that a mixture of lemon and sodium bicarbonate can prevent or cure the coronavirus.

Fact Check:

The claim that Israel has had no coronavirus deaths because people in the country drink a mixture of lemon and sodium bicarbonate that kills the virus has spread widely on Facebook in recent weeks. COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, has sickened more than 2.5 million people and killed some 75,400 others in over 180 countries to date, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

On April 2, the date of the image’s posting, at least 33 people had died from COVID-19 in Israel, after the death toll jumped by seven in a single day, the Times of Israel reported. The country has reported a total of 184 deaths, along with nearly 14,000 confirmed cases, at the time of publication, per the Israeli Ministry of Health website.

The post’s claim that “the action of the lemon with hotter baking soda immediately kills the virus, completely eliminates it from the body” doesn’t hold up either. Per the World Health Organization, some home remedies may alleviate COVID-19 symptoms, but there is no evidence they can prevent or cure the disease.

Check Your Fact has previously debunked claims that drinking hot water with lemon and that eating alkaline foods can kill the new coronavirus. (RELATED: Does Hot Water With Lemon Kill Coronavirus?)

There is currently no vaccine or specific drug treatment for COVID-19. Medical researchers around the world are working to develop treatments and vaccines for the disease, according to Reuters.