FACT CHECK: Does Hot Water With Lemon Kill Coronavirus?

A Facebook post claims that drinking hot water with sliced lemon can kill the new coronavirus.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Verdict: False

There is no scientific evidence to support the claim.

Fact Check:

Social media has become replete with posts touting fake coronavirus cures ranging from marijuana and cocaine to saunas and colloidal silver. Now, a March 21 Facebook post is claiming hot water with lemon slices can “kill the proliferation of the virus in our bodies.”

However, as with other bogus remedies circulating online, no proof could be found to support the post’s claim. The World Health Organization (WHO) notes on its website that while some home remedies may alleviate COVID-19 symptoms, there is no evidence they can prevent or cure the disease caused by the new virus.

In fact, a spokesman for the WHO told The Indian Express that there “is no scientific evidence that lemon/turmeric prevents COVID-19.” (RELATED: Can Colloidal Silver ‘Kill’ Coronavirus?)

“There’s no evidence – and it’s even contrary to medical science – that attempting to alkalinize your body through lemon juice or other means does anything for coronavirus,” reads a WebMD post about the topic. “And biologically speaking, it’s simply nonsense.”

Variations of the claim about hot lemon water have been previously debunked by other fact-checking websites, including PolitiFact, Snopes and AFP Fact Check.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].