FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show WHO Lockdown Guidelines

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines for lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of viruses.

Verdict: False

The WHO debunked the claim in an April 5 tweet.

Fact Check:

The WHO has put out a variety of infographics and guidelines, many of which currently appear on its website, since declaring the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

Multiple Facebook users have shared an infographic, purportedly from the WHO, detailing “protocol&procedure (sic) of lockdown periods for controlling on most dangerous virus.” It lists four steps, which correspond to lockdown periods of varying lengths, and claims the Indian government is following them through June 10.

The WHO’s regional office for Southeast Asia debunked the notion that the guidelines came from the WHO in an April 5 tweet.

Messages being circulated on social media as WHO protocol for lockdown are baseless and FAKE.

WHO does NOT have any protocols for lockdowns. @MoHFW_INDIA @PIB_India @UNinIndia — WHO South-East Asia (@WHOSEARO) April 5, 2020

“Messages being circulated on social media as WHO protocol for lockdown are baseless and FAKE,” reads the tweet. “WHO does NOT have any protocols for lockdowns.”

India’s Press Information Bureau called the guidelines “fake” in a tweet the same day. (RELATED: ‘If A Few Senior Citizens Die, I Can Live With That’ – Did Rep. Jim Jordan Make This Comment About Coronavirus On Fox News?)

#PIBFactCheck Claim : A so-called circular, said to be from WHO is floating around on whatsapp, saying that it has announced a lockdown schedule. Fact : @WHO has already tweeted it as #Fake ⬇️https://t.co/GB7rQ0t9lJ pic.twitter.com/3M5RBLoA3i — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 5, 2020

India instituted a nationwide lockdown starting March 25 to curb the spread of the new coronavirus that has killed some 175,800 people worldwide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on April 14, the day the lockdown was set to expire, that it would be extended until at least May 3, according to CNN.