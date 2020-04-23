FACT CHECK: Does Inhaling Steam Infused With Certain Ingredients Cure COVID-19?

A video shared on Facebook claims that boiling water with certain ingredients and inhaling the steam cures COVID-19.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence this “remedy” can cure COVID-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state there is currently no cure for the disease.

Fact Check:

The video shows two individuals in a small kitchen: one person leaning over the stove with a blanket covering his or her head and a woman speaking to the camera. The woman said that the other person is using an “African remedy” to cure COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“Turmeric powder, ginger, garlic and lemon — we cooked all these together and we steamed our head with it,” the woman said. “Coronavirus can’t get us. We know the African remedy.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation found no scientific evidence that inhaling steam infused with these ingredients can prevent or cure the coronavirus infection. Claims that consuming ginger, garlic or lemon in some form can prevent COVID-19 have circulated online for weeks and been thoroughly debunked by fact-checkers.

“A little warm moisture is not going to hurt these viruses,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University, told The Associated Press. “People need to be very, very careful about this. You can have all kinds of misadventures if you are leaning over a pot of boiling water.”

Neither the WHO nor the CDC recommends this tactic on their respective websites. The WHO noted that while some home remedies might alleviate COVID-19 symptoms, there is no evidence they can prevent or cure the disease.

The internet is replete with false claims that certain home or traditional remedies can cure the new coronavirus. (RELATED: Does Hot Water With Lemon Kill Coronavirus?)

“The media has reported that some people are seeking ‘alternative’ remedies to prevent infection with the new coronavirus or to treat COVID-19. Some of these purported remedies include herbal therapies and teas,” reads a report from the National Institutes of Health. “There is no scientific evidence that any of these alternative remedies can prevent or cure COVID-19. In fact, some of them may not be safe to consume.”

