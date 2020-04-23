FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Brooklyn Residents Singing ‘Juicy’ During The Coronavirus Pandemic?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows Brooklyn, New York, residents singing the song “Juicy” while quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic.

Verdict: False

The audio comes from a 2010 tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. by Jay-Z. The video appears to have been taken in the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Fact Check:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced April 16 that the state’s stay-at-home order will be extended until at least May 15, asking people to stay home as much as possible. Under the original executive order, all nonessential businesses had to close, and all nonessential gatherings canceled, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Posted on Facebook on March 29, the video purportedly shows Brooklyn residents singing the song “Juicy” by late rapper The Notorious B.I.G., also known as Biggie Smalls, while under quarantine in their homes. Its caption reads, “Wowwwww. Brooklyn!!! This will give you chills. The entire good rapping Biggie.”

The post’s claim is false, however. There are no people visible singing in the video, and many of the windows in the surrounding apartment buildings appear to be closed. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Dolphin Swimming In A Venice Canal During The Coronavirus Pandemic?)

The audio actually comes from a September 2010 YouTube video of rapper Jay-Z’s concert at Yankee Stadium during his Home and Home Tour. He paid tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. by having the DJ play the songs “Juicy” and “One More Chance,” according to MTV.

WATCH:

Nor was the video taken in Brooklyn. The view of Central Park, the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum at the beginning of the video indicates that it was actually taken in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, according to Reuters.

While the video doesn’t show a real community sing-along, people across New York City did join together on April 16 to sing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” from their windows, balconies and yards. The citywide sing-along came after the nightly 7 p.m. clapping salute to health care workers fighting the coronavirus on the frontlines, according to CBS 2 New York.