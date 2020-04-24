FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims Dollar Tree Is Offering Free Shopping Sprees To 100 Families

An image shared on Facebook claims the retailer Dollar Tree will give 100 families a one-hour shopping spree free of charge.

Verdict: False

The promotion appears to be a scam. A spokeswoman for Dollar Tree confirmed the company is not affiliated with the offer.

Fact Check:

The post, which has been shared over 1,600 times, masquerades as a promotion from Dollar Tree, saying, “To help our loyal Customers – We are going to select 100 Lucky families who can shop as much as they could for up to 1 hour and we will cover all the costs – To Win It Simply Share This Post & Comment ‘Thanks’ We Will Announce The Winners Within Next 24 Hours.”

There is no evidence that Dollar Tree is offering this promotion. The company hasn’t mentioned any offer to that effect on its website, nor has it posted anything on its social media accounts. It appears to be a scam. (RELATED: Did Goodwill Fire All Its Employees Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic?)

Kayleigh Painter, a spokeswoman for the Dollar Tree, confirmed in an email to the Daily Caller that “we are not affiliated with the promotion/offer.”

Dollar Tree has offered shopping spree promotions in the past. In early April 2019, the retail company held sweepstakes for one customer to win a $500 gift card and for 75 others to win $50 gift cards, for example. But, unlike the alleged promotion in the Facebook post, this offer did not allow customers to spend as much as they wanted on Dollar Tree’s dime.

The Daily Caller recently debunked a fake shopping spree offer from the retailer Kohl’s. The wording of that fake promotion matches the Dollar Tree shopping spree giveaway nearly word-for-word, indicating they likely come from the same source.