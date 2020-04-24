FACT CHECK: Is Tim Hortons Giving Away $50 Coupons To Celebrate Its 56th Anniversary?

An image shared on Facebook more than 4,400 times claims Tim Hortons is giving away $50 coupons to celebrate the doughnut chain’s 56th anniversary.

Verdict: False

A spokesperson for Tim Hortons confirmed that the claim is false. Similar scams have been routinely debunked over the years.

Fact Check:

Claims that Tim Hortons will give away vouchers to celebrate the doughnut chain’s various anniversaries have circulated online since at least 2011. This particular post offers an alleged $50 coupon to everyone who shares, likes and comments on the Tim Hortons Facebook page.

“We here at Tim Hortons are giving EVERYONE who shares and comments FREE $50 Tim Hortons Coupon to celebrate our 56th Birthday!” reads the post. “Once you have shared and liked our page simply comment Done! We Will Inbox Your Coupon Within The Next 12 hours!”

Yet, while the doughnut chain has been in operation for roughly 56 years as of 2020, there is no evidence that Tim Hortons has offered this coupon to commemorate the anniversary. No mention of the alleged promotion appears on the company’s verified social media accounts, and Tim Hortons has not issued a press release. The promotion appears to be a scam.

A spokesperson for Tim Hortons confirmed in an email to the Daily Caller that the claim is false.

In October 2011, a similar alleged Tim Hortons promotion promising $25 gift cards to users who filled out a survey and shared a link circulated widely on Facebook, according to Snopes. Tim Hortons quickly debunked the alleged promotion as a scam. (RELATED: Did Walmart Introduce A Staggered Shopping Schedule By Age Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic?)

“A note of caution regarding an alleged $25 gift card promotion that is being shared within Facebook: the promotion is not authorized by Tim Hortons and we are trying to reach those involved to remove it,” the company wrote on its Facebook page.