FACT CHECK: Did Actor Lee Majors Die And Leave The Trump Campaign $6 Million In His Will?

An article shared on Facebook claims actor Lee Majors bequeathed $6 million to President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

Verdict: False

Majors has not died. The article originated on a satirical news website.

Fact Check:

The website Dachshund Daily published an article on March 8 that claims the “Six Million Dollar Man” actor, who purportedly died during a surgical procedure, left $6 million to Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign in his will. Multiple Facebook users subsequently shared the article.

“Majors left 66% of his sizeable $9 million bequest to Trump 2020 – a representative aggregate of $6 million,” states the article. “A portion from his will indicated his adoration for our President.”

The article also quotes an alleged section of the actor’s will. (RELATED: Have Jennifer Aniston And Other Stars Decided To Start A ‘Celebrities For Trump’ Company?)

“President Trump has demonstrated the administration and quality that this nation has needed for quite a long time,” reads the supposed clause. “My commitment will go to him yet will truly be for America. The sum is bionic. I trust it gives the USA power. I know Steve Austin would affirm.”

Majors has not died, however. His wife recently posted a series of photos on Instagram to wish Majors a happy birthday on April 23, saying, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEETHEART!! You are loved, adored, cherished, appreciated and celebrated today and everyday!”

The Daily Caller didn’t find any Federal Election Commission records showing that Majors has donated to Trump in the past. He and his wife attended a Christmas party at the White House in 2018, according to The Associated Press.

The claim appears to have originated on Conservative Tears, a parody news website that describes itself as part of a network that publishes “parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” The article, which put up the headline “‘Bionic Man’ Lee Majors Dead At 83;$6 Million Left To Trump 2020,” is satirical in nature and should not be treated as fact.