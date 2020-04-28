FACT CHECK: Can Burning Neem Leaves Prevent Coronavirus Infection?

An image shared on Facebook claims burning neem leaves can prevent people from contracting the new coronavirus.

“We have burn neem leaves to stop corona virus (covid-19)” reads the caption.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that neem leaves can prevent COVID-19 infection.

Fact Check:

The internet has become replete with alleged preventatives for COVID-19 since the new coronavirus that causes the disease first emerged in China in late 2019. (RELATED: Viral Image Claims Marijuana ‘Kills’ The Coronavirus)

This particular Facebook post claims burning neem leaves can prevent people from contracting COVID-19. Neem leaves come from a type of tree native to India and Southeast Asia and are valued by some for their medicinal properties.

The Daily Caller didn’t find any scientific studies that found neem leaves can prevent COVID-19 infection, however. Neither the World Health Organization (WHO) nor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the practice on their respective websites. Malaysia’s Ministry of Health also published an infographic warning that neem leaves can cause serious negative health effects when used as a treatment for COVID-19.

Fact-checkers have debunked claims that other neem leaf preparations can treat coronavirus. The WHO notes on its website that there is currently no evidence that traditional or home remedies can prevent infection.

As of press time, the new coronavirus has sickened more than 3 million people and killed some 216,000 others worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.