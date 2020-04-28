FACT CHECK: Viral Video Claims To Show Winged Creature On Dome Of Italian Church Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a winged creature on the dome of an Italian church amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Verdict: False

The winged creature is a computer-generated image. It was superimposed into a video of a Nicaraguan cathedral.

Fact Check:

The video has circulated on social media amid Italy reporting more than 201,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and some 27,300 deaths as of press time, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. (RELATED: Viral Image Falsely Claims To Show Bodies Of People Who Died From Covid-19 In Italy)

The Daily Caller found the same footage in a longer video posted by JJPD Producciones, a YouTube channel run by Nicaraguans who describe themselves as creators of “videos with special effects, fictional paranormal encounters, short films and horror tales.” That video, which put up the roughly translated title “Demon terrifies in Granada city – Nicaragua 2019 – Gargola,” dates back to June 2019, months before the new coronavirus first emerged.

“These are paranormal videos created by us to entertain,” reads a rough translation of part of the YouTube video’s description. “All images shown are fiction. CGI Video (Computer Generated Image).”

The church dome featured in the video is that of the Cathedral of Granada in Nicaragua, according to the description. Photos of the Cathedral of Granada on Getty Images show the dome matches the one in the video.

JJPD Producciones also uploaded a video detailing how the footage of the winged creature was produced.