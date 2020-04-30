FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims Madagascar Has Zero Cases Of Coronavirus

An image shared on Facebook claims that Madagascar does not have any cases of the coronavirus.

Verdict: False

On April 16, Madagascar had reported 117 coronavirus cases to the World Health Organization (WHO). The nation has 128 cases at the time of publication.

Fact Check:

As of April 30, the new coronavirus has sickened more than 3.2 million people and killed some 233,000 others worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. The WHO declared the coronavirus a global pandemic March 11.

“Zero infected in Madagascar all hail King Julian,” claimed an April 16 Facebook post, seemingly referencing the lemur character King Julien from the 2005 animated movie “Madagascar.” (RELATED: Viral Post Claims Mexico Doesn’t Have Any Coronavirus Cases)

According to Reuters, the island nation confirmed on March 20 its first three cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. On April 16, the day the claim was made, Madagascar had reported at least 117 COVID-19 cases, per the WHO’s situation report. The country has 128 confirmed cases as of press time, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Andry Rajoelina, the president of Madagascar, has lauded an artemisia plant-based tonic as a preventative and cure for the new coronavirus. In response to the launch of the tonic, the WHO told BBC News in a statement that it does not recommend “self-medication with any medicines… as a prevention or cure for COVID-19.”

“There is no scientific evidence that any of these alternative remedies can prevent or cure the illness caused by COVID-19. In fact, some of them may not be safe to consume,” the National Institutes of Health wrote in a report about “alternative” remedies.