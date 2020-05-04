FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Fight Between Kenyan and Chinese Couples In Wuhan?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a Kenyan couple involved in a physical altercation with a Chinese couple in Wuhan, China.

Verdict: False

The video shows a fight that occurred in New York City.

Fact Check:

African citizens have reported discrimination under coronavirus mitigation efforts in the Chinese city of Guangzhou. Reports of discrimination include Africans being evicted from their apartments, being tested for coronavirus multiple times without receiving results and being discriminated against in public, according to Reuters.

The video caption appears to reference these tensions, claiming the video shows a “Kenyan couple exchange blows with a Chinese couple in the streets of Wuhan.” The caption is inaccurate, however. (RELATED: Viral Image Claims To Show A Wuhan Lab With The Same Logo As The Fictional ‘Resident Evil’ Lab)

Based on signage visible in the footage, it was actually taken in the Bronx borough of New York City, according to AFP Fact Check. The storefront with the word “PayOMatic” and the blue sign with the acronym “SBH” indicate the video was taken near the St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx.

China has denied allegations of discrimination against Africans from U.S. and African officials, NBC News reported. The Guangdong province, where the city of Guangzhou is located, recently set up a 24-hour hotline for “foreigners who experience discrimination,” according to BBC News.