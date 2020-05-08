FACT CHECK: Viral Post Claims Madagascar Found A ‘Coronavirus Medicine’ That Can ‘Wipe Out The Virus’ In 6 Days

A viral Facebook post shared more than 3,400 times claims Madagascar has found a “coronavirus medicine” that can “wipe out the virus at any stage within a period of six days.”

Verdict: False

There is no scientific evidence to support the claim that the “coronavirus medicine” can prevent or cure COVID-19.

Fact Check:

Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina in April launched an herbal drink, Covid Organics, that he has said can prevent and cure COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“Two people have now been cured by this treatment,” he said at the launch, urging people to use it as a preventative as well. “This herbal tea gives results in seven days.”

Rajoelina also recently promoted the drink on national television, saying it will “change the course of history,” according to The Associated Press. The island nation has 193 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths as of press time.

The Malagasy Institute of Applied Research, which researches uses for Madagascar’s traditional medicines, developed the herbal tonic, which has been distributed and sold throughout the country, per BBC News. The label on the bottle does not list its ingredients, but it reportedly derives from artemisia, a plant used in some malaria drugs, according to the AP.

The viral Facebook post claims Covid Organics will “wipe out the virus at any stage within a period of six days.” (RELATED: Does Hot Water With Lemon Kill Coronavirus?)

There is, however, no evidence that Covid Organics can prevent or cure COVID-19, and medical experts have been critical of the drink. In response to the launch of Covid Organics, the World Health Organization (WHO) told BBC News in a statement that it does not recommend “self-medication with any medicines … as a prevention or cure for COVID-19.”

“The scientific evidence that this is effective has not been proven,” Marcel Razanamparany, the president of Madagascar’s Academy of Medicine, said in a statement. “It’s likely that it could actually harm the health of the population, particularly that of children.”

The U.S. National Institutes of Health has also warned against “alternative” remedies such as herbal therapies and teas, noting that there is “no scientific evidence that any of these alternative remedies can prevent or cure the illness.” Both the WHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated on their respective websites that there is no known cure for COVID-19.

Without scientific evidence of Covid Organics’ safety and efficacy in treating or preventing COVID-19, we rate this claim false.

