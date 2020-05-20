FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Young Hillary Clinton With A Confederate Flag?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as a young woman with a Confederate flag in the background.

Verdict: False

The Confederate flag has been superimposed into the image.

Fact Check:

The picture, found through a reverse image search, comes from a series of photographs that Life magazine photographer Lee Balterman took in 1969. The caption reads, “Class leader Hillary Rodham of Wellesley College talking about student protests which she supported in her commencement speech.”

Clinton graduated from Wellesley College in 1969, and excerpts from her commencement address were featured in the June 20 issue of Life magazine that year, along with photos of student speakers. Only one of Balterman’s photos of Clinton appeared in the issue, but others – including the one in the Facebook post – were later published, according to Life.

There is, however, no Confederate flag in the original image, indicating that version shared on Facebook has been digitally manipulated. Other photos from the same collection also show no Confederate flag in the bookcase behind Clinton. (RELATED: Did Hillary Clinton Say, ‘If I’m Indicted, I’ll Take Half Of DC With Me’?)

This isn’t the first time Clinton has been the subject of a doctored photo. In late 2019, the Daily Caller debunked an image that was manipulated to make it look like she had been photographed shaking hands with former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.