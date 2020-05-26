FACT CHECK: Did The Canadian Government Include Black Rifle Coffee Company Products In Its Recent Assault-Style Weapons Ban?

An image shared on Facebook claims the Canadian government included Black Rifle Coffee Company products in its recent assault-style weapons ban.

Verdict: False

The Canadian government did not include Black Rifle Coffee Company products in its recent ban of certain assault-style weapons. A Black Rifle Coffee Company spokesperson confirmed it is not affiliated with Black Rifle Company.

Fact Check:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on May 1 an immediate ban on the sale and use of over 1,500 models and variants of assault-style firearms, The Associated Press reported. The ban came roughly two weeks after a gunman killed 22 people in Nova Scotia.

Black Rifle Coffee Company tweeted on May 6 a screen grab of part of the list of banned firearms, saying, “Say it ain’t so @JustinTrudeau did you really ban our Fresh Roasted Freedom in Canada eh?” The phrase “Black Rifle Company BRC15B” is outlined in red in the screen grab tweeted by Black Rifle Coffee Company.

The tweet prompted reactions from social media users: one Twitter user said, “Oh. My. God. Canada banned coffee in its idiotic new gun ban,” while a Facebook user screen grabbed the exchange and commented, “Lay off the crack Canada.”

Despite having similar names, Black Rifle Coffee Company is not the same as the Black Rifle Company that manufactures the firearm outlined in red. Black Rifle Coffee Company is a veteran-run American coffee company, whereas Black Rifle Company is a rifle manufacturer.

The new law makes no mention of coffee or the Black Rifle Coffee Company. (RELATED: Is Texas The Only State That Can Fly Its Flag At The Same Height As The American Flag?)

“Black Rifle Coffee Co. does not have any affiliation with Black Rifle Company,” Farahn Morgan, a spokesperson for Black Rifle Coffee Company, told the Daily Caller in an email. “Black Rifle Coffee Company is still serving its fresh, freedom-fueled coffee to our neighbors to the North.”

Black Rifle Coffee Company appears to have tweeted the comment as a joke, but many took it as genuine, according to the fact-checking website Lead Stories.