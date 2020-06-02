FACT CHECK: Does The TRACE Act Allow The Government To Enter Homes, Test And Remove Family Members For COVID-19 Quarantine?

An image shared on Facebook claims H.R. 6666 will allow government officials to enter homes, test and remove family members for quarantine.

Verdict: False

Rush has refuted the claims that the bill allows forcible entry into homes and requires COVID-19 testing. The bill states individuals would quarantine in their homes.

Fact Check:

Democratic Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush introduced H.R. 6666, also known as the Testing, Reaching, and Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act on May 1.

The bill would create a $100 billion grant program “to fully mobilize coronavirus testing and contact tracking efforts” among local organizations such as community health centers and nonprofits, per a press release. It seeks to do so through funding the hiring, training and payment of individuals to run mobile testing sites and helping cover the costs of supplies for mobile testing, according to the Associated Press.

Since its introduction, multiple Facebook users have claimed the bill will also “give the government the power to forcibly remove your family from your home and quarantine them.” But that is incorrect. (RELATED: Does HR 6666 Require Microchips To Be Secretly Implanted During COVID-19 Tests?)

The Daily Caller searched through the bill in its entirety and found no language about forced entry into people’s homes or the removal of family members for quarantine. In fact, the bill states that grants will be distributed for “diagnostic testing for COVID-19, to trace and monitor the contacts of infected individuals and to support the quarantine of such contacts, through mobile health units and as necessary, testing individuals and providing individuals with services related to testing and quarantine at their residences.”

Rush also disputed the claim on his congressional website, saying, “This bill does not authorize anyone to enter your home, for whatever reason, without your permission, nor does it allow the government to remove anyone from your home because of the coronavirus.”

The TRACE Act would not require anyone to be tested for COVID-19 either, according to Rush’s website.